Elon Musk Does Not Like GTA Despite Being A Video Game Fan. Here's Why

Elon Musk stated that he could not shoot police officers in the opening scene of GTA5.

Elon Musk, the world's wealthiest man, finds comfort in playing video games. He has spoken about the same on multiple occasions. "Playing video games has a calming effect on my mind. Confronting virtual challenges helps ease the turbulence in my thoughts," Mr Musk told podcaster Lex Fridman in an episode. He added, "I've played many video games because it's my main recreational activity." However, the billionaire has now revealed that he does not like playing the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series.

The SpaceX Chief made these remarks in a reply to a user who stated that he has not played any games in the GTA series."Tried, but didn't like doing crime. GTA5 required shooting police officers in the opening scene. Just couldn't do it," Mr Musk said.

Since being shared, his post has amassed a lot of reactions online.

"Bro is SUCH good guy," said a user.

Another added, "Bwhahahahaa bro has maxed out on virtue signalling lol."

"Nah u gotta be trolling," stated a person.

A person wrote, "It's a video game. The whole point of video games is to do things you can't do in real life."

Meanwhile, Rockstar Games finally released the trailer for its long-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI on Tuesday, after it was leaked on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. Released a decade ago, the highly anticipated trailer has surpassed 23 million views within its first few hours on YouTube. The trailer reveals that the sixth chapter is coming in 2025. The early release of the trailer, prompted by a leak of it online, came on the eve of Tuesday's scheduled first glimpse of GTA VI. "Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing," Rockstar Games, the company behind GTA, said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The trailer showcases Lucia, a female protagonist engaged in a crime spree across bustling beaches, city highways, and clubs alongside her partner, resembling a Bonnie-and-Clyde dynamic. As the trailer unfolds, Lucia and her boyfriend are portrayed engaging in heists reminiscent of Bonnie and Clyde in the backdrop of Vice City.