Elon Musk Denies Pledging $45 Million A Month For Trump Election

On Saturday, Elon Musk formally announced support for Trump for US president

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has rejected a report claiming that he plans to give $45 million a month to a new super political-action committee (PAC) supporting former US President Donald Trump's presidential run, calling it "fake."



In a sarcastic post on X, Elon Musk posted a picture of two gnus (wildebeest) having human limbs and captioned it, "Fake GNUS." He even shared The Wall Street Journal's report on X.

His statement comes after The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that Musk plans to give USD 45 million a month to a new super political-action committee supporting Trump's presidential run.

America PAC, formed in June, is focused on registering voters and urging constituents to vote early and request mail-in ballots in swing states, according to one of the people.

The coalition assessed that the Democrats have historically had very robust "get out the vote" campaigns and took note of the money that the Biden camp has dedicated to so-called on-the-ground efforts in swing states. America PAC will attempt to counter that, according to The Wall Street Journal Street.

Currently, Musk is the world's richest person, with an estimated fortune of more than USD 250 billion. For its efforts, America PAC has hired a number of employees and has been registering voters, holding discussions with constituents in swing states and urging voters to request mail-in ballots, according to some of the people familiar with the matter, the report said.

According to a filing made on Monday, America PAC had USD 8.75 million in contributions for the three-month duration, which ended on June 30, The Wall Street Journal stated.

Earlier in March, Elon Musk, in a post on X, said that he did not intend to make donations to the campaigns of Trump or US President Joe Biden. However, the Tesla CEO has gotten closer to Donald Trump in recent months, The Wall Street Journal reported.

On Saturday, Musk formally announced support for Trump after a shooter tried to assassinate the former US President at a rally in Pennsylvania.

In a post on X, Musk stated, "I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery." In a subsequent post, he stated, "Last time America had a candidate this tough was Theodore Roosevelt."

Trump was on stage at a campaign rally on Saturday when gunshots rang out and Secret Service agents stormed the stage.

Hours after the shooting, Trump said that the bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear. In addition, one of the rally attendee was killed and two others were injured in the shooting at the event.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) identified the gunman as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, with the case continuing to be under investigation.