Elon Musk Deletes Controversial Post About Trump Assassination Bid

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has deleted the post. (File)

Elon Musk has deleted a post he wrote on X after the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump on Sunday in Florida. The billionaire had questioned why no one is trying to assassinate President Joe Biden and Democratic presidential candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Responding to a post X that read, "Why they want to kill Donald Trump?", Mr Musk wrote: "And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala."

However, his post has now been deleted.

The post had sparked a massive controversy, with one X user writing, "This at the least demands a visit from the FBI and Secret Service." Another person said they reported the post to X as "coded incitement of violence".

The Tesla and SpaceX chief is an open supporter of Mr Trump as the latter is set to go head-to-head with Vice President Harris in the upcoming US Presidential elections in November.

Donald Trump's campaign and law enforcement officials have reported that the Republican presidential candidate is safe after the assassination attempt at his golf course.

The US Secret Service confirmed one or more of its agents "opened fire on a gunman" located near the boundary of Mr Trump's golf course, and that an "AK-47 style rifle" with a scope was recovered along with a GoPro video camera.

This is the second attempt to assassinate Donald Trump this year, the first was two months ago when he was wounded in the ear after a gunman opened fire during a rally in Pennsylvania.

Suspect Ryan Wesley Routh has been arrested in connection with the latest shooting. He was set up in the bushes near the sixth hole of the Trump International Golf Club, according to law enforcement officials.

A high-powered AK-47-style rifle with a scope and a GoPro camera was recovered at the scene.