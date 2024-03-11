Elon Musk Compares Oscars To 'Woke Contest', Vivek Ramaswamy Reacts

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk snubbed the Oscars in a series of posts.

The biggest entertainment night of the year- the 96th Academy Awards took place on March 11, 2024. The star-studded event saw some of the biggest names in the film industry come together to celebrate cinema. Oppenheimer triumphed winning seven of the 13 Oscars it was nominated for. Amid this, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk snubbed the Oscars in a series of remarks over the weekend. In one of his posts on X (formerly Twitter), he compared receiving an Oscar to winning "the woke contest."

"Winning an Oscar now just means you won the woke contest," he said on the microblogging platform. "Guess I was wrong," he wrote in a subsequent post.

Winning an Oscar now just means you won the woke contest — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2024

In another post, he said, "When an award is diluted, everyone knows, including those who received it, and it no longer commands respect."

According to the Cambridge Dictionary, the term "woke" means "aware, especially of social problems such as racism and inequality." However, Mr Musk has previously stated that "wokeness" seeks to make "comedy illegal."

Since being shared, the post has amassed 27 million views and over two lakh likes on the platform.

Vivek Ramaswamy commented on the post and said, "American History X is an all-time classic that wouldn't even earn a nomination if it were made today."

A user said, "Sounds like someone didn't get invited to the cool parties this year."

"Not defending Hollywood, just shaming anyone who feels threatened by 'wokeness'." added a person.

"Most watched documentary of the year and zero chance they'd ever consider a nomination for our documentary because we aren't woke," one user stated.

A user wrote, "You should buy the Oscars and make them terrible probably cheaper than twitter."

"Oppenheimer is woke? Dude, what are you on about," wrote a person.

An X user added, "You think if Oppenheimer wins it's because it's woke?"

"Sorry, disagree here. While there is a stigma of wokeness and liberalism, a lot of people work on a movie. Celebrate them and their efforts," said a user.