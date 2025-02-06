Elon Musk Changes X Bio, Mentions White House Role. It's Not DOGE Boss

Tesla chief Elon Musk, who heads the US Department of Government Efficiency in the Trump administration, has updated his profile bio on X (formerly Twitter). It now reads "White House Tech Support".

Elon Musk's X bio

Musk, who has been considerably active on X since acquiring it and often shares memes, had changed his bio to CTO (Chief Troll Officer) last year.

After Trump's inaugural ceremony on January 20, the White House had announced that the United States Digital Service - which was created by former president Barack Obama - would be publicly renamed the United States DOGE Service (USDS). It was established in the Executive Office of the President.

Confirming this yesterday, Elon Musk said the USDS was renamed to DOGE Services to modernise computer systems in the US government. Following this, the "tech support" bit appeared in his bio.

We just renamed US Digital Services, created by Obama, to US DOGE Services, with a mandate to modernize all computer systems in the US government.



This is something that is sorely needed! https://t.co/nyb9SOX074 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 5, 2025

Musk, A Dedicated DOGE Leader

Earlier this week, on February 2, Musk said "DOGE is working 120 hours a week", drawing flak on social media. Before that, Musk was reportedly sleeping at the DOGE headquarters in Washington D.C., as per WIRED.

Musk was reportedly eyeing his office inside the Oval Office, West Wing of the White House. However, US President Donald Trump clarified that a separate office has been set up for Musk and his team. And it is not a part of the Oval Office.

During a press briefing on Saturday (January 25), when Trump was asked if Musk has an office in the West Wing, the President categorically said, "No, no, not - it's not Elon's office."

"We have an office that's set up for purposes of - when I do an executive order, that the order is carried out, not that it sits around for three months. And we'll have about 20 people, maybe more, working out of that office," Trump said.

DOGE was formed to "dismantle government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure federal agencies - essential to the 'Save America' Movement."

Trump and Musk have claimed that $2 trillion could potentially be saved, but most experts believe that is not realistic without deep cuts to crucial social services or benefits.