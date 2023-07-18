Threads Limits User Activity Due To Spam Attacks, Elon Musk Calls It Copycat

Elon Musk has accused Threads of copying several elements of Twitter.

The Threads and Twitter drama is far from over. Head honchos of both social media organisations continue to make statements about one another, with Twitter owner Elon Musk not being subtle in his displeasure over the similarities between the two apps. Now, Elon Musk has accused Threads of copying Twitter [once again] after Instagram head Adam Mosseri's announcement about implementing rate limits on Threads was shared online.

Mosseri posted on Threads, "Spam attacks have increased, so we need to tighten things like rate limits, which may unintentionally limit active users (false positives). If you are affected by these protections, please let us know." Later, when a user tweeted a screenshot of Mosseri's post, Musk responded with "Lmaooo" and “Copy” with a cat emoji. The announcement about Threads comes just weeks after Twitter made an announcement regarding the implementation of rate limits on its platform. The decision was attributed to data scraping activities by emerging AI startups, according to Elon Musk.

Sharing a screenshot of Adam Mosseri's announcement, one user said, “It's even more over than previously thought possible.”

To this Elon Musk replied, “Lmaoo. Copy [cat emoji].”

Lmaooo



Copy ???? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 17, 2023

Before this, Elon Musk taunted Mark Zuckerberg for his absence on Threads and shared that the Meta CEO "doesn't seem to care about his new product" Threads. In response to Musk's tweet, within 24 hours, Mark Zuckerberg shared a new post on Threads featuring a picture of himself surfing on a lake. The caption accompanying the post read, "Calm morning on the lake before another big week ahead.”

When a screenshot of Mark Zuckerberg's Threads post was shared on Twitter, Elon Musk said, “He's really burning the midnight oil lol.”

BREAKING: After forgetting about his app for a week the CEO of that other app has finally made a post pic.twitter.com/GGRNbxAXxy — greg (@greg16676935420) July 16, 2023

Meanwhile, initially, Twitter had permitted paid users to access up to 6,000 posts per day, while unverified users had a restriction of 600 posts. However, these limitations were subsequently modified to allow only verified accounts a maximum of 10,000 posts, unverified accounts up to 1,000 posts, and new, unverified accounts limited to 500 posts.

However, now, Elon Musk has announced that verified users will now have a limit of 15,000 viewable posts.