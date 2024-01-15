Elon Musk Calls Mark Zuckerberg A 'Charmer' On Post About Facebook's Early Days

The post has amassed a variety of reactions from internet users.

Billionaires and tech titans - SpaceX boss Elon Musk and Meta's Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg - have been in the news for their rivalry. A lot of buzz was created after they responded to each other's cage match challenge. Further, the launch of Meta's Threads as Twitter's rival added fuel to the fire with Mr Musk accusing Mr Zuckerberg of "unlawful misappropriation of Twitter's trade secrets and other intellectual property". Now, Mr Musk has said that the Meta Chief is a "charmer" in response to a post on the microblogging website about the early days of Facebook.

X user Doge Designer took to the platform and shared a picture of a young Mark Zuckerberg working on his laptop. He can be seen flashing his middle finger in the picture. "Mark Zuckerberg during early days of Facebook: Zuck: 'Yeah so if you ever need info about anyone at Harvard. Just ask. I have over 4,000 emails, pictures, addresses, SMS' Friend: 'What? How'd you manage that one?' Zuck: 'People just submitted it. They trust me. Dumb fu****'" the user wrote in the caption of the post.

Billionaire Elon Musk took a jibe at Mr Zuckerberg and wrote, "Such a charmer" alongside a smiling face emoji.

"The whole business plan of Facebook and Meta is data collection," said another person.

"Creeper is more like it," commenced a person.

Another said, "We need to see Elon vs Zuck still in the Octagon."

"It is all about money," said a user.

"He was already enthusiastic about privacy breaches back then!" remarked a user.