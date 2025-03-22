Elon Musk Blames "Trans People" For Tesla Vandalism

Elon Musk has suggested that transgender people were behind the recent attacks on Tesla, blaming “hormone injections" for "extreme emotional volatility" among them. On X, Musk reshared a post that claimed three of the four people arrested for "vandalising Teslas" were transgender or non-binary.



"What are the statistics on trans violence? The probability of a trans person being violent appears to be vastly higher than non-trans. Hormone injections cause extreme emotional volatility. That is simply a fact."

Hormone injections cause extreme emotional volatility. That is simply a fact. https://t.co/MSvft9fZgb — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 20, 2025

In a subsequent post, the entrepreneur reposted an infographic, dated 2023, writing, "Wow, trans violence is EXTREMELY FAR above normal levels!!"

Wow, trans violence is EXTREMELY FAR above normal levels!! https://t.co/IK67oRWRFd — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 20, 2025

The tech billionaire's transphobic remarks came on the same day as his 20-year-old estranged daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, called him a "pathetic man-child" in an interview with Teen Vogue.



Ms Wilson said: “I don't give a f**k about him. I really don't. It's annoying that people associate me with him. I just don't have any room to care anymore. He's a pathetic man-child.



"Why would I feel scared of him?… I don't give a f**k how much money anyone has. I don't. He owns Twitter. Okay. Congratulations."



Ms Wilson said she learnt about Musk's remarks through the news and that she should "probably post about this and denounce it, which I have done a few times."



Referring to Musk's performance of a straight-armed salute at US President Donald Trump's inauguration, the 20-year-old said, "The Nazi salute sh*t was insane. Honey, we're going to call a fig a fig, and we're going to call a Nazi salute what it was. That sh*t was definitely a Nazi salute." “The crowd is equally to blame, and I feel like people are not talking about that. That crowd should be denounced.”



This wasn't the first time Ms Wilson spoke out against her father. Last year in July, Musk claimed on X that Wilson was "born gay and slightly autistic" and as a child, would "pick out clothes for me to wear like a jacket and tell me it was ‘fabulous!'"



In a conversation with Jordan Peterson a few days later, Musk said his “son” was “killed” by “the woke mind virus".



"My son Xavier is dead, killed by the woke mind virus … so I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that," he added.



His comments to Peterson effectively denied his daughter's transgender identity. In response, Ms Wilson accused Musk of spreading misinformation, claiming his X post was "entirely fake" and that “literally none of this ever happened".