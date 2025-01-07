Elon Musk Asks If US Should "Liberate" UK From "Tyrannical Government"

World's richest man Elon Musk has launched a poll on his X platform asking his followers and other users if Americans "should liberate" the British from their "tyrannical government". This is another example of Musk inserting himself deeper into British politics amid continuing feud with the ruling Labour Party over handling of child abuse cases. The billionaire has used X earlier to launch polls to help him make big decisions, such as quitting as the company's CEO ad reinstating Donald Trump's account.

The latest 'Yes-No' poll was launched on Monday (January 6) and will end today. It has so far received nearly two million votes.

America should liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 6, 2025

Users have also offered suggestions like the UK could become a US state, in line with the suggestions made by President-elect Donald Trump who renewed his offer of making Canada the 51st state of the United States hours after Justin Trudeau's resignation. Musk responded to this suggestion saying it was "not a bad idea".

"They can liberate themselves through the vote. That is why democracy exists," another user commented. "Shall Britain become the 52nd State, alongside Canada? Would be an unbeatable world power (again)," said a third user.

Musk's father Errol Musk urged the public to "ignore" his son. "People don't have to listen to what he says. I'd say don't worry about it. Tell him to get lost," Errol Musk told LBC News.

In the last few weeks, Elon Musk has aired his grievances with the UK government on X, resulting in war of words between the Tesla chief and UK government officials.

The poll went live after UK Safeguarding Minister Jess Phillips rejected calls for a government-led inquiry into child sexual exploitation in the town of Oldham.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also hit back at Musk.

"Those that are spreading lies and misinformation as far and as wide as possible, they're not interested in victims," Starmer told reporters, without naming Musk.

What is the UK child-sex scandal?

Musk's attack brings to the fore the cases of systematic grooming and sexual exploitation of thousands of girls and young women over several decades in towns across England, some of which coincided with Keir Starmer's tenure as Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Gangs of men targeted mostly white girls from disadvantaged backgrounds, some of whom lived in children's homes. A 2014 inquiry found at least 1,400 children were subjected to sexual exploitation in Rotherham, northern England, between 1997 and 2013.

The gangs operated in several English towns and cities, notably in Rotherham and Rochdale in the north, but also in Oxford and Bristol, for almost four decades.