Musk-Zuckerberg Fight To Be Streamed Live On X, Proceeds To Go To Charity

Elon Musk, owner of X, today announced that his fight with Meta's CEO will be livestreamed on the microblogging platform, which was earlier called Twitter. The two tech titans had set the online world on fire last month when they accepted a challenge to face each other in a cage fight.

In a tweet, Musk said, "Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X."

Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on 𝕏.



All proceeds will go to charity for veterans. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

He added that all proceeds from the fight will go to charity for veterans.

Earlier on Sunday, Musk had said on X that he was "lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight", adding that he did not have time to work out so brings the weights to work.

When a user on X asked Musk the point of the fight, Musk responded by saying "It's a civilized form of war. Men love war".

Musk and Zuckerberg have baited each other for years with opposing views on everything from politics to artificial intelligence.

But the rivalry reached new heights when Meta announced a new app Threads - which has features similar to Twitter.

In a playful jibe, Musk told his fans on Twitter that he is up for a cage fight with Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg, who has followed the trend of tech bosses getting buff and posting martial arts videos, responded on his Instagram Stories with a screenshot of the message and a response: "Send me location."

The exchange has provoked mirth on social media with plenty of fight predictions -- Zuckerberg emerging as the clear favourite.

"Please god let this happen," technology journalist Taylor Lorenz wrote on Twitter.

"The best Musk-Zuckerberg cage match is one in which two men enter and no men leave," wrote podcaster Bennett Tomlin.