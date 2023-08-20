'The Sad Truth Is...': Elon Musk Amid Row Over New Changes In X

Elon Musk recently made a shocking announcement that his social media platform X would scrap a feature that allows users to block tweets from specific accounts. While the move is being criticised by many, Musk today defended it saying that they may fail, but will still try to create a "great social network".

"The sad truth is that there are no great “social networks” right now. We may fail, as so many have predicted, but we will try our best to make there be at least one," Musk said in a tweet.

Blocking has been a popular safety tool that helps users protect themselves from unwelcome interactions on X. It ensures that blocked accounts won't see your posts — and that their posts won't show up in your feed. The blocked account also can't direct-message you.

Musk has repeatedly cited a desire for free speech as motivating his changes, and lashed out at what he sees as the threat posed to free expression by changing cultural sensitivities.

Since the tycoon bought the social media platform for $44 billion last October, its advertising business has collapsed, in part because of its looser approach to blocking hate speech, and the return of previously banned far-right accounts.