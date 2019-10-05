Elizabeth Warren 2nd US President Candidate To Sound 'Concern' Over J&K

Elizabeth Warren is the second US Democrat to express concern over the communication blackout in Kashmir

US Senator Elizabeth Warren on Sunday became the second presidential candidate of the Democratic party to voice concerns over the communications lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir, in force since the centre revoked the state's special status on August 5. The influential American politician's statement comes weeks after fellow Democrat Bernie Sanders expressed similar concerns.

India-US ties are "rooted in our shared democratic values", said Ms Warren, one of the fiercest critics of US President Donald Trump, often accusing him of authoritarianism.

"I'm concerned about recent events in Kashmir, including a continued communications blackout and other restrictions. The rights of the people of Kashmir must be respected," she said in tweet.

The US-India partnership has always been rooted in our shared democratic values. I'm concerned about recent events in Kashmir, including a continued communications blackout and other restrictions. The rights of the people of Kashmir must be respected.https://t.co/K7JDmAjQg7 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 5, 2019

Senator Bernie Sanders, while speaking at a campaign rally last month, called for the lifting of the communication blockade in Kashmir. "I am deeply concerned about the situation in Kashmir..." he said.

"The communication blockade must be lifted immediately and the US government must speak out boldly in support of international humanitarian law and in support of UN backed peaceful resolution that supports the will of Kashmiri people," said Mr Sanders.

The senator from Vermont once again made invoked Kashmir during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US last month. He criticised President Trump's "deafening silence" on the clampdown in Kashmir, in an op-ed for a local newspaper.

"I know that when a president stays silent in the face of religious persecution, repression and brutality, the dangerous message this sends to authoritarian leaders around the world is, 'Go ahead, you can get away with it,'" Mr Sanders wrote in the Houston Chronicle, news agency AFP reported.

India had ended Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5 and split it into two union territories, saying the move would help ensure that people of the state get the same constitutional benefits as the rest of the country and spur development.

To prevent any backlash, the centre also imposed massive security restrictions and took measures that included arresting politicians, posting extra troops and blocking phone and internet lines.

Some of those curbs have been slowly relaxed, but mobile and internet communications in the Kashmir valley are largely still blocked.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.