3 Election Commission Members Land In Dhaka Ahead Of Bangladesh Polls

Bangladesh will vote to elect its government on January 7 (File)

Three members of the Election Commission of India (ECI) reached Dhaka ahead of the 12th general election in Bangladesh on January 7. They will actively participate as part of the international election observer team, contributing to the monitoring process.

According to an official from the Bangladesh Embassy in Delhi, "Three senior members of the Election Commission of India are among those who have landed in Dhaka as part of the international election observer."

The Election Commission has made thorough arrangements for the upcoming election to ensure a peaceful process. Despite the preparations, the Opposition - Bangladesh Nationalist Party - has decided to boycott the polls.

International election expert teams from the European Union are in Dhaka with foreign observers from various countries, including a Commonwealth team, to monitor the elections.

In its first press briefing, the newly appointed Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, emphasised that "the elections in Bangladesh is the domestic affair of Bangladesh. It is for the people of Bangladesh to decide their future."

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh-based newspaper Daily Star reported that the ruling Awami League held a meeting with a Commonwealth election observer group on Friday ahead of the elections.

Bangladesh's Road Transport Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader led the 10-member Awami League delegation while former Jamaican Prime Minister Orette Bruce Golding headed the 15-member Commonwealth team.

Welcoming the Commonwealth election observation team, the ruling party reiterated its commitment to making the January 7 election free, fair, and acceptable.

Earlier on Thursday, Awami League President Sheikh Hasina appealed to the people to vote her party back to power for a straight fourth term by voting in Sunday's election, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

"Today I've appeared before you to ask for votes in favour of the Boat symbol. The call has come. It's time to take the road," she said in a televised address to the nation.

In her speech, PM Hasina said she is seeking another five-year term in office to make the development sustainable, work to improve people's living standards, and build a developed and smart Bangladesh that is free from hunger and poverty, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

The upcoming election will witness participation from approximately 30 countries and 180 overseas observers, signifying international interest and observation in the electoral process.