''Einstein's Brain'': Chinese Website Sells Virtual Product That Claims To Make People Smarter

The portal claimedthat those who buy this product can develop a brain like that of Albert Einstein

An online shopping portal in China named Taobao is selling a brain-power-improving product marketed as ''Einstein's brain'', for incredibly low prices,South China Morning Post reported. Bizarre as it sounds, the shopping platform claimed that those who buy this product can develop a brain like that of Albert Einstein. Notably, the viral product is not sold as a medicine or a chip but is virtual.

More than 20,000 customers have already bought the product, which is available at a price of 0.1 to one yuan (Re. 1 to Rs. 12) per unit. The product is reportedly being sold with an image of Albert Einstein.

''Our product is virtual. After you pay for it, what you need to do is to wait to become smart. Usually after one night's sleep, you will find the Einstein brain has already grown in your head,'' an advertisement for the product says.

Meanwhile, the product has taken the internet by storm and has received positive feedback from users. Some people have even claimed that they experienced improved cognitive abilities.

One user mentioned, “It's highly effective. I noticed a significant difference in my abilities when I took an exam after using it; I could solve all the problems."

However, there were also some who made fun of the product and expressed their discontentment. Ridiculing the product, another customer wrote, ''After buying, I realized I was silly before. So as expected, I became clever.''

A third joked saying, ''I am glad to announce that I am researching the theory of controlled nuclear fusion.''

A Chongqing-based psychological consultant said that this product is only designed to help one manage their emotions and experience comfort. ''If you believe you have the same wisdom as Einstein and you bring the confidence and pleasure of doing so to the examination hall, you will score better than usual,'' Chen Zhilin said.

''It doesn't cost much but can bring joy and satisfaction. In a fast-paced society, this kind of simple and low-cost emotional experience has become a way to relax and have fun,'' he added.

Notably, Taobao, is owned by the Alibaba Group and is the country's leading shopping website and the eighth most-visited website globally in 2021.