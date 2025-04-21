Eiffel Tower To Go Dark On Monday Night In Memory Of Pope Francis

The Eiffel Tower's landmark illuminations will be switched off on Monday night in memory of Pope Francis who died aged 88, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said.

City hall was planning to name a site in the French capital after Francis who, she said, had placed "ecology at the centre of spiritual concerns" and had argued in favour of "welcoming refugees".

