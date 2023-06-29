Eid Al-Adha 2023: All About Bakrid That You Must Know

Eid Al-Adha 2023: The day is observed on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah

Muslims, in every corner of the world, are getting ready to celebrate the second most auspicious Islamic festival Eid Al-Adha. Also known as Eid-ul-Zuha, Bakra-Eid, or Bakrid, Eid Al-Adha is celebrated with great joy and much fervour. The day is observed on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah, which is the twelfth and final month in the Hijri Calendar. While the festivals in the Islamic community are celebrated after the sighting of the moon, this year Barid will fall on June 29, Thursday.

History

Eid Al-Adha commemorates the obedience, willingness and devotion of Prophet Ibrahim towards the almighty. Bakrid celebrates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, Prophet Ismail, to exhibit his dedication toward God. However, while doing so, Prophet Ibrahim was stopped by the god from making the sacrifice, when he sent Jibra'il (Angel Gabriel) with a sheep. Jibra'il informed Prophet Ibrahim that just by his gestures, God was pleased to see his devotion towards him. And he has sent a sheep to be sacrificed instead of his son. This is the reason why Eid Al-Adha is marked by sacrificing animals like lambs and goats.

Significance

On this auspicious day, Muslims come together and mark the day through acts of worship, charity and feasting with loved ones. Eid Al-Adha signifies the qualities such as submission, devotion and sacrifice. During this time of year, many Muslims take part in Hajj. In Islam, it is believed that every Muslim must go for Hajj at least once in their lifetime if they are able to do so financially and physically.

The day of Eid Al-Adha begins with Muslims wearing new clothes and offering special namaz at mosques. Traditional delicacies like sewayi, biryani, and sheer khurma are also prepared.