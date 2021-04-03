Egypt's Suez Canal Authority Says Shipping Backlog Cleared

The 200,000-tonne megaship was refloated on Monday, by which point the backlog had reached more than 400 vessels.

The MV Ever Given was wedged diagonally across the Suez Canal and was refloated on Monday

Cairo, Egypt:

Egypt's Suez Canal Authority said Saturday that a shipping traffic jam caused by a giant container vessel getting stuck on the crucial waterway for almost a week has been cleared.

"All the ships waiting in the waterway since the grounding of the... (MV) Ever Given have completed passage," SCA chief Osama Rabie said in a statement by the canal authority.

