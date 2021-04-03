Egypt's Suez Canal Authority Says Shipping Backlog Cleared

The MV Ever Given was wedged diagonally across the Suez Canal and was refloated on Monday

Egypt's Suez Canal Authority said Saturday that a shipping traffic jam caused by a giant container vessel getting stuck on the crucial waterway for almost a week has been cleared.

"All the ships waiting in the waterway since the grounding of the... (MV) Ever Given have completed passage," SCA chief Osama Rabie said in a statement by the canal authority.

The 200,000-tonne megaship was refloated on Monday, by which point the backlog had reached more than 400 vessels.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)