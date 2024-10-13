EgyptAir Passenger Severely Injured After Overhead Luggage Falls On His Face

A Connecticut man, Jarek Neczypor, 31, has filed a federal lawsuit against EgyptAir, alleging he suffered severe physical and mental injuries during a flight from Cairo to John F. Kennedy Airport in New York. According to the Manhattan federal court filing, the incident occurred on August 17 aboard Flight 985 when a rolling bag fell from the overhead compartment above his assigned seat, striking him in the face.

The bag's impact caused significant harm, including a cracked upper incisor tooth and severe facial injuries, the New York Post reported. To compound the situation, the cabin crew relocated Neczypor to another seat, which was allegedly damaged and not secured to the floor. For the remainder of the 11.5-hour flight, Mr Neczypor endured neck and back injuries due to the defective seat.

Mr Neczypor's lawsuit seeks unspecified damages from EgyptAir, citing pain, anguish, and mental suffering. The incident has reportedly left him with lasting physical and emotional trauma. The lawsuit alleges EgyptAir's negligence and failure to ensure passenger safety led to Mr Neczypor's injuries.

A similar incident happened in July when an elderly woman on a Cathay Pacific flight bound for London was hurt when a piece of luggage fell from an overhead compartment and hit her on the head. According to the South China Morning Post, the incident happened when the flight left Hong Kong International Airport for London Heathrow Airport. The woman received medical assistance at the airport before being transferred to North Lantau Hospital for further treatment.

A spokesperson for Cathay Pacific said: ''The reason for the injury could be down to a misplaced item of luggage in the overhead storage compartment. Our cabin crew and ground staff immediately called for assistance, sent the passenger to a nearby hospital for further medical care, cancelled the flight for the passenger and her family members, and arranged for the family members to stay at an airport hotel.''

Notably, airlines are usually liable for injuries sustained by passengers, unless they can demonstrate that the injury resulted from the passenger's own negligence.