"Effects Not Limited": Iran Warns Of Expansion Of War Beyond Middle East

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday warned that the wars in Gaza and Lebanon, where Israel is battling Tehran-backed groups, could spill over beyond the Middle East.

"The world should know that in case of the expansion of war, its harmful effects will not be limited only to the West Asia region; insecurity and instability can spread to other regions, even far away," Araghchi said in speech aired on state TV.

Iran's arch-nemesis Israel has been waging a devastating war in the Gaza Strip against Iran-backed Palestinian militant group Hamas since it launched its shock attack on Israel in October 2023.

Israel has more recently shifted its focus to Lebanon, where it has been engaged in full-fledged battle since September with Hezbollah, a Lebanese militant group which is financially and militarily supported by the Islamic Republic.

On October 26, Israel conducted air strikes on military sites in Iran in response to Tehran's October 1 attack on Israel, itself retaliation for the killing of Iran-backed militant leaders and a Revolutionary Guards general.

Iranian officials said Israel's October 26 attack killed four soldiers and resulted in "limited damage" to radar systems. Iranian media also reported that a civilian was killed.

Tehran has since vowed to retaliate despite the US and Israel's warning against it.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has maintained that a potential ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon could affect Iran's response.

"If they (the Israelis)... accept a ceasefire and stop massacring the oppressed and innocent people of the region, it could affect the intensity and type of our response," Pezeshkian said early this month.

On Thursday, an adviser to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei cautioned against an impulsive response to Israel.

"Israel aims to bring the conflict to Iran. We must act wisely to avoid its trap and not react instinctively," the adviser, Ali Larijani, told state television.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)