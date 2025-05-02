"Economic Terrorism": Iran Slams Fresh US Sanctions

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has strongly condemned fresh US sanctions on individuals and entities in Iran and other countries on the pretext of cooperating with Tehran in different areas, calling them a clear sign of US attempts at "economic terrorism".

The sanctions imposed over the past few days were a clear sign of US policymakers' insistence on law-breaking and violation of other countries' rights and interests, as well as their bids to disrupt friendly and legal relations among developing states through economic terrorism, Baghaei said on Thursday in a statement.

They are "another conspicuous proof of the US decision makers' contradictory approach and lack of goodwill and seriousness in advancing the path of diplomacy," he added.

Baghaei was reacting to sanctions imposed by the US Treasury Department and State Department on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively, on six Iran-based individuals and 13 entities in Iran and other countries for their alleged involvement in trading Iranian petroleum and petrochemicals and procurement of ballistic missile propellant ingredients on behalf of the Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, Xinhua news agency reported.

The US said on Wednesday it was imposing sanctions on five companies based outside Iran involved in selling Iranian oil.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said: "So long as Iran attempts to generate oil and petrochemical revenues to fund its destabilising activities, and support its terrorist activities and proxies, the United States will take steps to hold both Iran and all its partners engaged in sanctions evasion accountable."

The move came ahead of a fourth round of Iran-US talks on Saturday in Rome, where Tehran is seeking relief from sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear programme.

Since returning to office in January, US President Donald Trump has reinstated a campaign of "maximum pressure" on Iran, mirroring his approach during his first term, while also calling for dialogue.

In March, he sent a letter to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say in major state policies, urging talks and warning of possible military action if Iran refused.

During his first term, Trump withdrew the US from the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and reimposed biting sanctions, prompting the Islamic Republic to roll back its commitments.

It came as the fourth round of the Omani-mediated indirect talks between Iran and the US, which was originally scheduled for Saturday in Rome, has been postponed.

