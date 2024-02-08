EasyJet Flight Came Close To Crashing Into Swiss Lake, Probe Finds

A reason for the near-miss has not yet been specified.

An investigation has been ordered after an EasyJet flight descended well below the glide path while approaching Geneva airport. According to Edinburgh News, the flight was on its way to Switzerland from Edinburgh. An interim report by Swiss investigators said that the plane dropped to a dangerously low altitude, nearly crashing into Lake Geneva, the outlet further said. The plane had 157 passengers on board and was just 750 feet above the surface of the water while still 7.5 miles (12 kilometres) from the runway.

The incident took place in November last year and the plane involved was an Airbus A320 Neo. The investigation report was released this week.

The Swiss Safety Investigation Board (SUST) said that the plane should have been three times higher at that point in its descent.

"During the approach to runway 22, the aircraft descended significantly below the glideslope and the flight crew initiated a go-around," the Swiss Safety Investigation Service (SESE) said.

The pilots were alerted by the air traffic controllers who urged them to "check your altitude immediately". The pilots then accelerated rapidly and looped over the French commune of Thonoe-les-Bains. They were placed on leave after the incident, but have since resumed duties, according to Edinburgh News.

A reason for the near-miss has not yet been specified with a full report still to come from Swiss authorities, it further said.

An EasyJet spokeswoman said: "We are fully supporting the investigation in line with procedures. At no point was the safety of those onboard compromised. The safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew is always easyJet's highest priority."