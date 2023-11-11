Earthquake Swarm, Threat Of Volcanic Eruptions: Why Iceland Is On The Edge

Iceland has declared a state of emergency, prompting the evacuation of the coastal town of Grindavik after a series of intense earthquakes rocked the southwest, raising concerns about a potential volcanic eruption.

The Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management announced a state of emergency for civil defence due to the intense earthquake (activity) at Sundhnjukagigar, north of Grindavik. “Earthquakes can become larger than those that have occurred and this series of events could lead to an eruption,” the administration warned in a statement.

800 earthquakes in 14 hours

The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) recorded nearly 800 quakes between midnight and 2 p.m. on Friday, November 10, with the shallowest at a depth of 3-3.5 kilometres (1.86-2.18 miles). The Civil Protection Agency (CPA) of Iceland expressed concerns about a forming magma tunnel that could reach Grindavik. As of Friday evening, authorities could not determine if and where the magma might surface.

Imminent Volcanic Eruption Warning

"Earthquakes can become larger than those that have occurred and this series of events could lead to an eruption," the CPA warned. The IMO indicated that an eruption could occur “in several days.”

Evacuation Plans in Place in Grindavik

The village of Grindavik, home to about 4,000 people, is 3 kilometres southwest of the earthquake's epicentre. It has evacuation plans in case of an eruption. Two strong earthquakes, the largest at magnitude 5.2, were felt as far as Reykjavik and along the southern coast, causing rattling windows and objects.

The IMO notes magma accumulation underground, suggesting a potential eruption. They estimate it might take several days for magma to reach the surface. If a fissure appears where seismic activity is highest, lava would flow southeast and west, not towards Grindavik.

Evacuation Urged

According to a report on CNN, the CPA reminded residents to evacuate their homes and leave the town. "But we also want to reiterate that this is not an emergency evacuation, there is plenty of time to prepare, secure things and drive out of town calmly," the CPA said. "It is clear that we are dealing with events that we Icelanders have not experienced before, at least not since the eruption in Vestmannaeyjar. We faced that together, we will face this together and we will not lose heart," the agency added..

Alert by the US Embassy

The US Embassy in Iceland issued a volcano alert due to increased signs of volcanic activity in the region. “If an eruption occurs, follow the instructions of Icelandic authorities. Volcanic hazards may include lava, toxic gases, and heavy smoke from fires ignited by lava. Do not walk on new lava - it may be only a thin crust with molten lava just beneath the surface. Commercially available face masks (e.g., dust masks, N95, or surgical/medical) offer no protection against volcanic gases that may accumulate in low-lying areas,” they said.

According to a report in The Guardian, the peninsula has experienced about 24,000 tremors since late October, with nearly 800 quakes in the last few hours alone.

Iceland, positioned on a tectonic plate boundary along the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, is home to 33 active volcanoes, the highest in Europe.

The Reykjanes peninsula has witnessed three eruptions, in March 2021, August 2022 and July 2023. Fortunately, all three were far from infrastructure or populated areas. According to a report in AFP, during its last eruption in 2010, Eyjafjallajökull, one of the smaller ice caps of Iceland, blocked European skies, leading to the cancellation of 100,000 flights, with ten million passengers stranded.