Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.7 Jolts Pakistan

Pakistan Earthquake: The depth of earthquake was recorded at 190 kilometers.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 jolted Pakistan on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to NCS, the tremors were felt at 12:57 am (IST). The NCS said that the depth of earthquake was recorded at 190 kilometers.

In a post on X, NCS stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.7, Occurred on 17-02-2024, 00:57:09 IST, Lat: 35.67 & Long: 71.90, Depth: 190 Km, Location: Pakistan."

No casualties have been reported as of yet. Further details are awaited.

