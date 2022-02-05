Earthquake With Magnitude 5.7 Strikes Near Fayzabad, Afghanistan

Fayzabad, Afghanistan:
An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 was reported near Fayzabad, Afghanistan on Saturday morning, according to India's National Center for Seismology.
The epicentre of the earthquake was 95 km south-southeast (SSE) of Fayzabad, Afghanistan, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 9:45 AM IST at a depth of 181 km from the surface.
Tremors were felt in the following areas:
