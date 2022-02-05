Earthquake With Magnitude 5.7 Strikes Near Fayzabad, Afghanistan

Earthquake Today: The epicentre of the earthquake was 95 km south-southeast (SSE) of Fayzabad, Afghanistan, the agency said.

Earthquake With Magnitude 5.7 Strikes Near Fayzabad, Afghanistan

Afghanistan Earthquake: The earthquake struck at 9:45 AM IST at a depth of 181 km from the surface.

Fayzabad, Afghanistan:

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 was reported near Fayzabad, Afghanistan on Saturday morning, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 95 km south-southeast (SSE) of Fayzabad, Afghanistan, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 9:45 AM IST at a depth of 181 km from the surface.

Tremors were felt in the following areas:

Are you living in the region, did you feel the earthquake? Use the comments box to share details or tweet your photos and videos to @ndtv.

Also Read

.