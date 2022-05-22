5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan; No Tsunami Threat

Japan Earthquake: Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 Richter scale hit Fukushima. (Representational)

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 Richter scale hit Fukushima and other prefectures in Japan's east and northeast at 12.24 pm (local time) on Sunday, the Japan Times reported.

The focus of the quake was at a depth of about 30 kilometers in the Pacific off Ibaraki Prefecture, the Japanese Meteorological Agency said.

It registered a lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale to 7 in the city of Iwaki in Fukushima while in some other parts of Fukushima it registered 4 and 3 in the neighbouring prefectures of Miyagi, Yamagata, Ibaraki, and Niigata.

However, there was no threat of a tsunami, and no injuries or damages were reported as of now, reported the Japan Times.