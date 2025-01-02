S Jaishankar Meets Head Of Arctic Circle To Discuss Deeper Cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met former Iceland President and Chairman of the Arctic Circle Olafur Ragnar Grimsson and discussed the activities of the Arctic Circle. It marks an important step in India's global environmental diplomacy.

"Pleased to meet former President of Iceland and Chairman of @_Arctic_Circle @ORGrimsson. Discussed the activities of the Arctic Circle and the potential for deeper cooperation", Mr Jaishankar posted on X.

Pleased to meet former President of Iceland and Chairman of @_Arctic_Circle @ORGrimsson.



Discussed the activities of the Arctic Circle and the potential for deeper cooperation. pic.twitter.com/mchwJyrSVP — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 2, 2025

The Arctic Circle India Forum will be held in New Delhi in May this year, along with the Observer Research Foundation think tank.

"In addition to @_Arctic_Circle #India Forum in May and next Assembly the discussion with FM @DrSJaishankar included the #PolarDialogue, #geopolitical and #geoeconomic importance of the #Arctic, #Greenland and #Trump + more," Mr Grimsson posted on his X account.

Mr Jaishankar had posted a year-ender video on X and said, "2024 saw a foreign policy that positioned Bharat as a #Vishwabandhu. Here's to another year of new opportunities, deepening partnerships and a steadfast commitment to Bharat First and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam!"

2024 saw a foreign policy that positioned Bharat as a #Vishwabandhu.



Here's to another year of new opportunities, deepening partnerships and a steadfast commitment to Bharat First and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam!#HappyNewYear2025 pic.twitter.com/SzYaCC888p — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 1, 2025

The Arctic Circle is a network of international dialogue and cooperation about the future of the Arctic and planet Earth. Participants range from governments, organisations, corporations, universities, think tanks and others.

Through this engagement, India is prioritising scientific collaboration, and also integrates its strategic, environmental and economic interests with the Arctic's changing dynamics.

Moreover, India adopted its own Arctic Policy in 2022, titled, 'India and the Arctic: Building a Partnership for Sustainable Development'. The policy is based on six pillars, strengthening India's scientific research and cooperation, climate and environmental protection, economic and human development, transportation and connectivity, governance and international cooperation and national capacity building in the region.

India has been overseeing polar research through its Himadri Research Station in Svalbard, Norway and its Arctic Policy can play an important role to enable the country to tackle challenges through collective will and effort.

