Dutch PM Frontrunner's 'Message Of Support To Brave' Nupur Sharma

Geert Wilders had defended Nupur Sharma amid controversy over her comments on Prophet Muhammad

Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders on Saturday said that he has sent a personal message of support to the "brave" Nupur Sharma, a suspended BJP spokesperson whose controversial comments on Prophet Mohammed triggered widespread protests in 2022.

Taking to his official X account, Wilders, who was the surprise victor in the Netherlands elections last year, said that he wanted to meet Nupur Sharma one day while visiting India.

"I sent a personal message of support to the brave Nupur Sharma, who is threatened by Islamists for years now only for speaking the truth. Freedom loving people all over the world should support her. I hope to meet her one day while visiting India," he said on X.

I sent a personal message of support to the brave Nupur Sharma, who is threatened by Islamists for years now only for speaking the truth. Freedom loving people all over the world should support her. I hope to meet her one day while visiting India. #NupurSharma — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) February 17, 2024

In 2022 as well, he had defended Ms Sharma amid controversy over her comments on Prophet Muhammad.

"Nupur Sharma is a hero who spoke nothing but the truth. The whole world should be proud of her. She deserves the Nobel Prize. And India is a Hindu nation, the Indian government is obliged to strongly defend Hindus against Islamic hate and violence," he had said in a tweet after Nupur Sharma's remarks on a TV debate sparked a row.

Nupur Sharma is a hero who spoke nothing but the truth. The whole world should be proud of her. She deserves the Nobel Prize. And India is a Hindu nation, the Indian government is obliged to strongly defend Hindus against Islamic hate and violence.



#NupurSharma#India#Islampic.twitter.com/kVkQjEr3RN — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) October 9, 2022

Geert Wilders has been trying to form a coalition government in the Netherlands since his nationalist Freedom Party (PVV) won the election last year but well short of a majority.

Since his victory in November, he has been trying to form a coalition with the centre-right party of outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the centrist New Social Contract and the farmers protest party BBB.

To become the next Netherlands Prime Minister, the Wilders-led coalition needs to cross the magic number of 76 in the 150-seat Lower House.