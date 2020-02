Coronavirus has spread across some 27 countries and territories. (File)

The death toll in China from the new coronavirus outbreak rose by 109, the National Health Commission said Saturday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 2,345.

Another 397 new cases were reported nationwide, down from nearly 900 new cases officially reported Friday, bringing the total number of cases to over 76,000.

