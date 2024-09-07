Drone Debris Found Near Ukraine Parliament Building After Overnight Attack

Ukraine's army has been battling the invading Russia force since February 2022.

Debris from a downed drone was found next to Ukraine's parliament building after an overnight Russian air attack, the country's parliament said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app on Saturday.

Ukraine's air force said earlier Russia launched 67 drones in a nationwide overnight attack. Reuters correspondents in Kyiv heard a series of explosions shortly after 3 a.m.

