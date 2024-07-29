Florida Man, Who Woke Up From 244-Day Coma, Killed By Pickup Truck

Drew Kohn was 22 years old when he was involved in the crash in 2017.

A 30-year-old Florida man, who miraculously survived a 244-day coma after a motorcycle crash years ago, was killed in another accident last week, reported WLTV News.

Drew Kohn was 22 years old when he was involved in the crash in 2017, which left him with a traumatic brain injury and in a deep coma. At one point, his condition was so severe that doctors considered harvesting his organs, but his mother, Yolanda Osborne-Kohn, refused to give up hope.

Mr Kohn's mother recalled the miraculous moment her son first spoke to her after his long coma. "Yeah Mom, I'm OK," he said. "I love you, mom." After years of gruelling rehab, Mr Kohn managed to walk again, earning him the title of "modern-day miracle".

Mr Kohn eventually woke up after eight months and began the long recovery process. However, his life was cut short when he was struck and killed by a pickup truck on July 26.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Mr Kohn was walking on Collins Road in Jacksonville around 5:30 am on Friday when the accident occurred. The driver, who claimed not to have seen the victim, pulled over and called 911, but Mr Kohn was pronounced dead at the scene.

His mother said she was grateful for the seven extra years she had with her son. "I'm grateful for the borrowed time I had with him," she said. "God honoured my request, and I'm not mad. I'm not angry. I'm at peace," she said.

Ms Osborne-Kohn reflected on the moment she surrendered her son's fate to God, recalling a moment when she sat on his hospital bed and prayed, "Thy will be done."

She believes her son is now in a better place, free from suffering and pain. "Drew is healed, walking, not struggling to keep his balance," she said. "His arm is probably lifted so high saying 'Thank you, Jesus!' Drew probably has a football in one hand and a Bible in the other."