Dramatic Video Shows Woman Running Onto Tarmac To Catch Her Flight In Australia

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows an inconsiderate female traveller running onto the Canberra airport tarmac in an attempt to catch a plane. The woman allegedly managed to make her way past airport security before running out towards the QantasLink flight that was due to depart for Adelaide, News.com.au reported.

A video of the woman pacing around the nose of the huge aircraft went viral on the internet. Onlookers watched in disbelief as she tried to get the pilot's attention before he switched off the engine.

She was arrested by the Australian Federal Police at 7.30 pm on Wednesday, the media outlet reported. The woman was charged with two counts of damaging property, one count of entering a security zone without permission and one count of possessing a small quantity of cannabis.

Eyewitness, Simon Hales described the incident as "bizarre". "A lady who had clearly missed her flight decided she could still catch it. Pushed past the staff at the door and ran down onto the tarmac and ran up to the plane," he wrote on social media.

He added, "Literally standing underneath it next to the front wheel. Lucky the pilot was warned or spotted her and killed the engine."

"People were a bit flat-footed, they didn't seem to know what to do" added fellow witness Dennis Bilic, who filmed the ludicrous incident. "(We were thinking) 'Is anyone gonna stop her?'"

Due to the woman's inconsiderate act, all flights ended up being delayed for 10 minutes, but operations were returned to normal.



