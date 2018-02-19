Dozens Trapped Inside Cable Cars For Hours In Malaysia

The Langkawi Development Authority Chief Executive Officer Azizan Noordin said that 89 tourists had arrived at the base station after being trapped inside the cable cars for about four hours.
Technicians were sent to replace a faulty bearing in the system, which had been the cause of the breakdown, Xinhua reported.
Local fire and rescue department said in an earlier statement that personnel were dispatched after being alerted in the evening.
