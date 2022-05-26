Dor Bahadur Khapangi Named World's Shortest Teenager By Guinness World Records

Dor Bahadur Khapangi has been named the World's Shortest Male by the Guinness World Records (GWR).

A 17-year-old from Kathmandu in Nepal has been named the World's Shortest Adolescent (Male) by the Guinness World Records (GWR).

Meet 17-year-old Dor Bahadur Khapangi from Nepal, our new shortest teenager record holderhttps://t.co/0igbAPiOD6 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 24, 2022

Dor Bahadur Khapangi was born on November 14, 2004. The GWR said that his measurement was taken on March 23, in Kathmandu and the height was found to be 73.43 cm (2 ft 4.9 in).

"I'm happy that my brother has received a Guinness World Records certificate," said Khapangi's older brother, Nara Bahadur Khapangi.

According to GWR, at a ceremony held in Kathmandu, Khapangi was presented with a certificate by Dhananjay Regmi, CEO of Nepal Tourism Board.

The teenager lives in Sindhuli district, around 130 kilometres southeast of Kathmandu, with his parents and sibilings. He is the youngest son of the farmers and studies in a small village school.

His brother hopes that Khapangi's recognition by Guinness World Records would aid in his schooling.

"Dor Bahadur was all fine when he was born. He, however, didn't grow from the age of seven. His peers grew but Dor Bahadur didn't. We don't know why," Nara Bhadur Khapangi said to La Prensa Latina.

The record was previously held by Khagendra Thapa Magar, also from Nepal. Khagendra, who was born in October 1992, was born with primordial dwarfism and measured 65.58 cm (2 ft 1.8 in) height.

Khagendra became the shortest living man (mobile) at the age of 18 and sadly died at the age of 27 in 2020.

According to GWR, Colombian Edward Hernandez, 36, is the shortest man alive at 2 feet 4.39 inches (72.10 cm), a title he has held since April 13, 2010.