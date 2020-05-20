Don't Want Them To Infect Our People: Donald Trump Mulls Brazil Travel Ban

Brazil has the world's third highest number of people infected by the novel coronavirus.

Don't Want Them To Infect Our People: Donald Trump Mulls Brazil Travel Ban

"I don't want people over there sick either," Donald Trump told reporters (File)

Washington:

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he is considering imposing a ban on travel from Brazil, which has the world's third highest number of people infected by the novel coronavirus.

"We are considering it," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"I don't want people coming over here and infecting our people. I don't want people over there sick either. We're helping Brazil with ventilators. ... Brazil is having some trouble, no question about it," Trump added.

US Travel Ban On BrazilCoronavirus pandemicDonald Trump

