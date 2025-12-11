"Don't Touch Me": Polish Senator's Attempt To Remove Journalist's Lapel Mic Sparks Outrage

A Polish senator has ignited controversy following a tense altercation with a journalist. The confrontation occurred in the corridors of the Polish Sejm (parliament's lower house) on December 11 during a discussion about Poland's involvement in potential peace negotiations for the war in Ukraine. As journalist Justyna Dobrosz-Oracz of TVP Info questioned Law and Justice (PiS) senator Wojciech Skurkiewicz, the exchange grew heated.

In a moment captured on video, Skurkiewicz abruptly reached toward Dobrosz-Oracz's neck area, attempting to switch off or grab her lapel mic that was attached to her jacket, saying, "I am going to turn off your microphone."

Visibly taken aback, the journalist quickly responded, "Please do not touch me. This is a played note."

"Exactly, I'm asking you to turn it off", the angry senator retorted.

"Please do not violate my personal integrity," the reporter fired back, and walked away from the politician.

The incident has caused a scandal and sparked controversy in Poland regarding the boundaries between politicians and the media.

Here's the video:

In the corridors of the Polish Sejm, a discussion on ending the war in Ukraine and Poland's role in negotiations escalated when PiS senator Wojciech Skurkiewicz reached toward TVP journalist Justyna… pic.twitter.com/wJR0sl4lWw — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 11, 2025

The aggresive physical gesture, though brief, has sparked a public outcry and raised questions about press freedom, political accountability, and the treatment of journalists by elected officials. Many on social media condemned the senator's behaviour as inappropriate and intimidating, while others defended him, claiming the gesture was misinterpreted.

One user wrote, "When arguments run out, the shouting begins, stupid grins, insulting, and in the end aggression. Common boorishness."

Another commented, "You have to be totally shameless to violate a woman's inviolability and address the journalist Dobrosz-Oracz with such arrogance, haughtiness, aggression, and pride."

Krzysztof Brejza, a member of the European Parliament, announced on X that he's submitting a report to the Parliamentary Ethics Committee, expressing his discontent with the Sentor's behaviour, stating "There is no consent to such rudeness".





