Donald Trump's US Expansion Plans Spark Meme Fest

Less than two weeks before his inauguration as US President, Donald Trump has shed light on his ambitious and controversial plans to expand American influence. During a press conference on Tuesday, the 78-year-old shared his vision for a more powerful America, proposing territorial expansion, including the acquisition of Greenland, reclaiming the Panama Canal, annexing Canada as the 51st state, and renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America” to assert US dominance.

What started as ambitious, if questionable, political plans gave rise to a flood of hilarious memes that poked fun at Trump's grand ideas.

Here are some of the best ones:

One of the most viral ones shows a GIF of Jim Halpert from The Office, with the caption:



“Trump: ‘Vote for me and I'll reduce inflation and fix the immigration mess!'

Voters: ‘That sounds great. I would like that very much.'

(votes for Trump)

Voters: ‘So about that inflation…'

Trump: ‘Let's buy Greenland and conquer Canada!!!'”

Another meme shows Trump's Amazon shopping cart with maps of Greenland, Canada, and the Panama Canal added to it. “Trump right now,” the caption read.

Trump right now: pic.twitter.com/xCxQzIqDnS — Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) January 6, 2025

This meme shows a man laying on a bed of money, with the caption, "Cartographers when Trump wants to annex and rename stuff."

Cartographers when Trump wants to annex and rename stuff pic.twitter.com/UJOnOCoaa6 — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) January 7, 2025

Another image shows Trump standing in a field with a sign that reads “mine,” with the caption, “Greenland is the apple of Trump's eye apparently.”

Greenland is the apple of Trump's eye apparently pic.twitter.com/aGJ5G8M7f8 — Tek's Therapy - STRANGE Stories (@TeksTherapy) January 7, 2025

A meme shows Chile's Easter Island statues wearing MAGA hats with the caption, “After yoinking Greenland, the Panama Canal, and Canada, Donald Trump should just snatch up Easter Island, too. Why not? It's just sitting there doing nothing, anyway.”

Fuck it.



After yoinking Greenland, the Panama Canal, and Canada, Donald Trump should just snatch up Easter Island, too.



Why not? It's just sitting there doing nothing, anyway. pic.twitter.com/xHgb5qUyFO — Meme-O-Holic (@Meme_O_Holic) January 7, 2025

A user joked, “White House officials explain Donald Trump's confusion today, saying he thought 'Panama' was just a Van Halen song,” accompanied by a GIF of the band's lead artist.

White House officials explain that Donald Trump's confusion today was because he thought 'Panama' was just a Van Halen song. pic.twitter.com/haduJKD0aY — Tommy Campbell (@MrTommyCampbell) June 19, 2017

Some other memes:

Trumps vision of a United America



Akhand America (Whole America) pic.twitter.com/n98LNRIsjB — Pushkar Ranade (@magicsilicon) January 7, 2025

Donald Trump after finding out Greenland is not actually green. pic.twitter.com/dCX4WTJshC — Abdi (@BLACKTIVIST5) January 7, 2025

Donald Trump leading the charge on Greenland but very confused why there's ice there if it's called Greenland. pic.twitter.com/IIDZr8NFTS — RussiaGoHome???????????? (@MartinaHemming) January 7, 2025

The Grok memes are hilarious @grok



Trump Negotiating on the US acquisition of Greenland.



“it's not even that green” pic.twitter.com/I7VjdQNE0X — Cappa (@Grail_Whale) January 8, 2025

Donald Trump is set to take office on January 20. He won the November 5 US elections with 312 electoral college votes against his Democratic counterpart Kamala Harris, who managed to win just 226. The 78-year-old is only the second President in the history of the United States to get elected for two non-consecutive terms.

Before Trump, Grover Cleveland, a lawyer and anti-corruption reformer, served as the US President in 1884 and then again in 1892.