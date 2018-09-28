Trump Top Court Pick's 'Beer Obsession' Testimony Torn Apart On Twitter

United States Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh talked at length about his drinking habits as a teen while growing up in Maryland.

World | Written by (with inputs from Agencies) | Updated: September 28, 2018 08:32 IST
Washington DC: 

United States Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's reference to "having some beers" during his testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee about sexual assault allegations evoked a strong reaction from Twitter users on Thursday.

Christine Blasey Ford has accused him of sexually assaulting her while being drunk when she arrived at a party in high school.

"I liked beer, I still like beer, but I did not drink beer to the point of blacking out and I never sexually assaulted anyone," Mr Kavanaugh claimed.

Comments regarding Mr Kavanaugh's "unapologetic love for beer" started trending on Twitter soon after the testimony.

 

 

Calling himself a victim of "grotesque and obvious character assassination," Mr Kavanaugh, speaking passionately, said he "unequivocally and categorically" denied Ms Ford's allegation.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump reaffirmed support for Mr Kavanaugh after the judge gave hours of testimony denying having sexually assaulted several women in his youth. "Judge Kavanaugh showed America exactly why I nominated him. His testimony was powerful, honest, and riveting," Mr Trump tweeted.

Mr Trump called the Democratic opposition to his candidate and a slew of sexual assault allegations over the last week "a total sham and effort to delay, obstruct, and resist. The Senate must vote!"

Mr Trump's re-endorsement of Mr Kavanaugh came seconds after the end of the day-long hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

With inputs from agencies

