Donald Trump's Speech At World Economic Forum In Davos: Highlights

The US President has been meeting business executives and other world leaders during his two-day stay in the Swiss Alps.
Here are the highlights of Donald Trump's address at World Economic Forum in Davos:
- I am privileged to be in a forum where we have gathered to discuss security and peace
- America hopes for a world where everyone can prosper and every child can grow up without fear
- I'm here today to represent the interests of the American people and to affirm America's friendship and partnership in building a better world
- Over the past year, we have made extraordinary strides in the US
- After years of stagnation, the United States is once again experiencing strong economic growth
- Since my election, we've created 2.4 million jobs, and that number is going up very, very substantially
- African-American unemployment has reached the lowest rate ever recorded in the United States, and so has unemployment among Hispanic Americans
- The tax cut bill is expected to raise the average American household income by 4,000 dollars. This is the perfect time to invest in America
- There has never been a better time to hire, to build, to invest and to grow in the United States. America is open for business and we are competitive once again.
- We are creating an environment that attracts capital. America is the place to do business... so come to America and invest
- America first does not mean America alone. When America grows, so does the world
- We cannot have free and open trade if some countries exploit the system at expense of others. Unfair trade undermines us all
- Just like we expect the leaders of other countries to protect the interest of their countries I will protect that of America
- We are lifting self imposed restrictions. No country should be held hostage to a single provider of energy
- We are making historic investments in the American security. To make the world safer from terrorism, we are asking our friends to make their own defence stronger
- We need to denuke the Korean peninsula. We are also working with allies to destroy jihadist organisations.
- We are committed to ensuring that Afghanistan doesn't become a safe haven for terrorists
- When it comes to terrorism, we will do whatever is necessary to protect our citizens
- The coalition to defeat the ISIS has retaken almost 100 per cent of the territory once held by these killers in Iraq and Syria
- We must replace our current system of extended family chain migration with a merit-based system of admissions that selects new arrivals based on their ability to contribute to our economy
- We are lifting people from dependence to independence. We know the anti-poverty programme is a very simple and a very beautiful pay cheque