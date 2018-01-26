Donald Trump's Speech At World Economic Forum In Davos: Highlights The US President has been meeting business executives and other world leaders during his two-day stay in the Swiss Alps.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Donald Trump said his government has been able to create 2.4 million jobs in the US. Davos: US President Donald Trump told leaders of world business that "America first does not mean America alone" during his keynote address at the Swiss ski resort of Davos. "The world is experiencing the resurgence of a strong and prosperous America. America is open for business and we are competitive once again," he added in a speech to the World Economic Forum.



Since entering office, Trump has overturned policies and political norms initiated by his predecessors. Critics fear he has alienated and insulted important allies, while his supporters laud his focus on an "America First" agenda.



Here are the highlights of Donald Trump's address at World Economic Forum in Davos:

I am privileged to be in a forum where we have gathered to discuss security and peace

America hopes for a world where everyone can prosper and every child can grow up without fear

I'm here today to represent the interests of the American people and to affirm America's friendship and partnership in building a better world

Over the past year, we have made extraordinary strides in the US Donald Trump on economy After years of stagnation, the United States is once again experiencing strong economic growth

Since my election, we've created 2.4 million jobs, and that number is going up very, very substantially

African-American unemployment has reached the lowest rate ever recorded in the United States, and so has unemployment among Hispanic Americans

The tax cut bill is expected to raise the average American household income by 4,000 dollars. This is the perfect time to invest in America

There has never been a better time to hire, to build, to invest and to grow in the United States. America is open for business and we are competitive once again.

We are creating an environment that attracts capital. America is the place to do business... so come to America and invest Donald Trump on "America First" America first does not mean America alone. When America grows, so does the world

We cannot have free and open trade if some countries exploit the system at expense of others. Unfair trade undermines us all

Just like we expect the leaders of other countries to protect the interest of their countries I will protect that of America

We are lifting self imposed restrictions. No country should be held hostage to a single provider of energy Donald Trump on terrorism

We are making historic investments in the American security. To make the world safer from terrorism, we are asking our friends to make their own defence stronger

We need to denuke the Korean peninsula. We are also working with allies to destroy jihadist organisations.

We are committed to ensuring that Afghanistan doesn't become a safe haven for terrorists

When it comes to terrorism, we will do whatever is necessary to protect our citizens

The coalition to defeat the ISIS has retaken almost 100 per cent of the territory once held by these killers in Iraq and Syria Donald Trump on migration We must replace our current system of extended family chain migration with a merit-based system of admissions that selects new arrivals based on their ability to contribute to our economy

We are lifting people from dependence to independence. We know the anti-poverty programme is a very simple and a very beautiful pay cheque



