Trump's Personal Lawyer Won't Cooperate With Impeachment Probe: Report

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsay Graham said on Tuesday he would invite Giuliani to testify before his committee

World | | Updated: October 09, 2019 08:41 IST
Reports say that he is "very interested" in accepting the offer


Washington: 

President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudolph Giuliani will not cooperate with the US House of Representatives impeachment investigation and cannot imagine anyone in the Trump administration would work with Democrats leading the inquiry, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsay Graham, a fellow Republican, said on Tuesday he would invite Giuliani to testify before his committee.

The Post reported that he is "very interested" in accepting the offer but that there were a lot of legal issues to consider. 



