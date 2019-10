Trump's Personal Lawyer Won't Cooperate With Impeachment Probe: Report

Reports say that he is "very interested" in accepting the offer

President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudolph Giuliani will not cooperate with the US House of Representatives impeachment investigation and cannot imagine anyone in the Trump administration would work with Democrats leading the inquiry, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsay Graham, a fellow Republican, said on Tuesday he would invite Giuliani to testify before his committee.

The Post reported that he is "very interested" in accepting the offer but that there were a lot of legal issues to consider.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.