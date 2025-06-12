Trump's Kennedy Centre Visit For Les Miserables Show Sparks Mixed Reactions

US President Donald Trump made his first public appearance at the Kennedy Centre since appointing himself as Chairman in February. He was attending a performance of the musical Les Miserables alongside First Lady Melania Trump. The visit, marked by a mix of applause and boos, came amid ongoing nationwide protests and a reported boycott by some cast members, according to multiple reports.

The event, held on Wednesday, June 11, reportedly raised over $10 million for the Kennedy Centre, according to officials and President Trump himself. "We raised a lot tonight, and we'll put in a lot of money to bring it back to the highest level," Trump said after the show. Major donors were reportedly granted access to a private reception, premium seating and a photo opportunity with the president.

Trump, dressed in a black tuxedo, arrived hand-in-hand with Melania Trump, who wore a sleeveless black gown and silver stilettos. Asked about reports that some actors boycotted the show due to his attendance, Trump told The New York Post, "I couldn't care less, all I do is run the country well."

The evening wasn't without controversy. Several drag performers entered the venue in protest of Trump's recent revamp of the Kennedy Centre's leadership and programming. Applauded by some in the audience, their presence was a direct response to Trump's criticism of drag shows at the venue, which he claimed were "specifically targeting our youth." Despite this, upcoming shows at the centre still include productions such as Chicago and Mrs. Doubtfire, which feature characters in drag, according to reports.

The president's appearance at the venue follows his earlier decision to overhaul the Kennedy Centre board, replacing former members with those aligned with his cultural views. He had declared the venue to be in "tremendous disrepair" in February, and vowed to restore it.

On June 11, according to Reuters, Trump said, "We're going to make it incredible. We have all the funding. We raised a lot tonight, and we'll put in a lot of money to bring it back to the highest level."

While the audience's reaction was divided, the musical itself - one of Trump's stated favourites - remained popular with ticket buyers. India Today reported that sales for Les Miserables remained strong, even as overall subscriptions to the Kennedy Centre have declined.

The Reuters report stated that as of early June, the Kennedy Center saw a 36% year-on-year decline in overall subscription revenue for its upcoming season, which begins this autumn, with earnings dropping to $2.8 million. Theatre subscriptions plunged by 82%.

Joining Trump at the musical were Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance, Attorney General Pam Bondi and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., according to reports.

Trump's visit to the Kennedy Center coincided with nationwide anti-ICE protests, with Los Angeles experiencing six consecutive days of unrest following aggressive immigration raids. In response, the president deployed 700 Marines and 4,000 National Guard troops to the city. He attributed the violence to what he described as "radical left lunatics" and alleged that many demonstrators were paid agitators.

