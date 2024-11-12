Behind The Scenes Of Trump's Viral Family Pic With Musk On Election Night

Kai Trump, the granddaughter of US President-elect Donald Trump, has shared a glimpse of their family celebrations on election night following her grandfather's win over Kamala Harris. She also shared moments leading up to the Trump family photograph featuring Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The 17-year-old is an avid vlogger on YouTube and posts moments from her life with her 1,78,000 subscribers. In her latest video, the teenager shared her thoughts on Donald Trump's second term in the White House.

The little over 10-minute video starts with Kai getting her makeup done and sharing her thoughts about the election. "I am here in my house getting ready for the election night at Mar-a-Lago and the convention centre," she said, sitting in a makeup chair.

On her way to the Florida resort, she listened to ABBA's 'Money, Money, Money' song every time she drove through the gates. Kai said she hadn't seen her grandfather in a while because he was busy campaigning, adding she was "super excited" to see him again. "He's called me almost every other day," she added.

As she reached the venue, the video showed the room filled with her family and close friends. Altogether, they watched across four TVs, with different channels delivering results.

The vlog also shows how the viral family photograph, also featuring the richest person in the world, was taken. As the family members posed for the camera, Trump is seen insisting on including Musk and his four-year-old son X Æ A-12 in another pic.

"Elon... You have to get Elon with his boy. Gorgeous, perfect boy," Trump can be heard saying in the video.

After the watch party, Kai headed to the Palm Beach Convention Center to meet her friends, who also appeared on the vlog.

While Kai said she was "very nervous" at the beginning of the night, she later described November 5 as a "special night".

"I'm extremely proud of him (Donald Trump)... I think he deserves it more than anyone in the whole world... He's such an incredible person and such a unique person," she said.

She noted it was "his last time running so it was so special for him to win because he really deserves this." She added that she was now "really excited" to see what Donald Trump would do for the next few years, adding "he's gonna kill it."