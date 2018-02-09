Donald Trump's Approval Rating Best In 7 Months: Poll In the survey conducted between February 2 and 5, 70 per cent of American voters said the economy was "excellent" or "good," up from 66 per cent "excellent" or "good" responded on January 10.

Share EMAIL PRINT 55 per cent of US voters still said they did not approve of the job Donald Trump was doing. (File) WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump's approval rating hit 40 per cent, the highest since June 2017, the latest Quinnipiac University poll showed.



In addition, 48 per cent of Americans polled credited Trump with the state of the country's economy, according to the poll, Xinhua reported.



In the survey conducted between February 2 and 5, 70 per cent of American voters said the economy was "excellent" or "good," up from 66 per cent "excellent" or "good" responded on January 10.



A total of 75 per cent of American voters said their financial situation was "excellent" or "good," said the poll.



However, as many as 55 per cent of US voters still said they did not approve of the job Trump was doing, the poll found, noting that 60 per cent voters believed that Trump was doing more to divide the country than to unite the country.



"The post State of the Union bump kicks in. And an attaboy on the economy doubles the pleasure for President Donald Trump," said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.



"He's at 40 per cent in his approval rating for the first time in more than seven months, but he's still nowhere near that magic 50 per cent mark," said Tim Malloy.



The poll interviewed 1,333 voters nationwide via landline and cell phone calls. The margin of error is 3.3 percentage points.



US President Donald Trump's approval rating hit 40 per cent, the highest since June 2017, the latest Quinnipiac University poll showed.In addition, 48 per cent of Americans polled credited Trump with the state of the country's economy, according to the poll, Xinhua reported.In the survey conducted between February 2 and 5, 70 per cent of American voters said the economy was "excellent" or "good," up from 66 per cent "excellent" or "good" responded on January 10.A total of 75 per cent of American voters said their financial situation was "excellent" or "good," said the poll.However, as many as 55 per cent of US voters still said they did not approve of the job Trump was doing, the poll found, noting that 60 per cent voters believed that Trump was doing more to divide the country than to unite the country."The post State of the Union bump kicks in. And an attaboy on the economy doubles the pleasure for President Donald Trump," said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll. "He's at 40 per cent in his approval rating for the first time in more than seven months, but he's still nowhere near that magic 50 per cent mark," said Tim Malloy.The poll interviewed 1,333 voters nationwide via landline and cell phone calls. The margin of error is 3.3 percentage points.