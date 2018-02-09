Donald Trump's Approval Rating Best In 7 Months: Poll

In addition, 48 per cent of Americans polled credited Trump with the state of the country's economy, according to the poll, Xinhua reported.
In the survey conducted between February 2 and 5, 70 per cent of American voters said the economy was "excellent" or "good," up from 66 per cent "excellent" or "good" responded on January 10.
A total of 75 per cent of American voters said their financial situation was "excellent" or "good," said the poll.
However, as many as 55 per cent of US voters still said they did not approve of the job Trump was doing, the poll found, noting that 60 per cent voters believed that Trump was doing more to divide the country than to unite the country.
"The post State of the Union bump kicks in. And an attaboy on the economy doubles the pleasure for President Donald Trump," said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.
The poll interviewed 1,333 voters nationwide via landline and cell phone calls. The margin of error is 3.3 percentage points.