Donald Trump's 7 Priorities In 2.0 Administration: End Immigration, Wars

New Delhi:
In his first speech even before the number of electorate votes in his favour crossed the halfway mark, President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday announced various measures his administration will implement during his second term in the White House. These ranged from immigration to taxes to conflicts.
Here is a look at the seven key priorities:
- End Wars: "I'm not going to start wars, I'm going to stop wars," the Republican US presidential nominee said in his victory speech. "We had no wars, for four years we had no wars. Except we defeated ISIS," Mr Trump said. While it is not clear whether he referred to the Russia-Ukraine war or the one in Middle East, he said he will end the conflict "within 24 hours" of assuming office.
- Deport undocumented migrants: America's borders will be sealed immediately, allowing no illegal immigrants to enter the country, Mr Trump said in his victory speech. This is a promise he has repeatedly mentioned in his campaign speeches, to the extent of vowing the biggest mass deportation in US history. He also pledged to finish building the wall on the Mexico border.
- Lower inflation, increase tax cuts: Mr Trump said he will Trump "end inflation" and sweeping tax cuts.
- Cut climate regulations: "Leave the oil to me," Mr Trump quipped during his victory speech, referring to supporter Robert F Kennedy Jr's career as an environmental lawyer who opposed big oil. "He's a great guy, and he really means that he wants to do some things, and we're going to let him go to it. I just said, 'But Bobby, leave the oil to me,'" he told his supporters. The Republican has vowed to increase production of US fossil fuels.
- No national abortion ban: Mr Trump had said during the presidential primary with rival Kamala Harris that he would not enact a national abortion ban, leaving to states to decide their own laws on the matter.
- New tariffs on foreign goods; China snub: Mr Trump has proposed tariffs of at least 10 percent on foreign goods. Amid cold ties with China, he said imports from the country could bear an additional 60 percent tariff.
- Pardon some accused in Jan 6 Capitol riots: Mr Trump said he will pardon some of the people convicted for being a part of the riots witnessed at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. On the day, his supporters had forced their way into the building to protest the 2020 Presidential victory of Joe Biden.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world