Donald Trump- Volodymyr Zelensky Talks Confirmed For Today: Report

Donald Trump to meet Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky at the NATO Summit
- Ukrainian President Zelensky and US President Trump will meet at NATO summit in The Hague
- The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday during the NATO summit
- Talks between Zelensky and Trump are expected to begin around 12:30 GMT
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump will meet during the NATO summit in The Hague on Wednesday, a senior Ukrainian presidency source told AFP.
The source said that both sides are expected to make brief statements ahead of the talks that are scheduled to start at around 13:30 local time (1130 GMT).
