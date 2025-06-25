Advertisement

Donald Trump- Volodymyr Zelensky Talks Confirmed For Today: Report

Trump and Zelensky are to scheduled to meet around 12:30 GMT.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Donald Trump- Volodymyr Zelensky Talks Confirmed For Today: Report
Donald Trump to meet Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky at the NATO Summit
  • Ukrainian President Zelensky and US President Trump will meet at NATO summit in The Hague
  • The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday during the NATO summit
  • Talks between Zelensky and Trump are expected to begin around 12:30 GMT
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump will meet during the NATO summit in The Hague on Wednesday, a senior Ukrainian presidency source told AFP.

The source said that both sides are expected to make brief statements ahead of the talks that are scheduled to start at around 13:30 local time (1130 GMT).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Hague Summit, Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelensky
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com