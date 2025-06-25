Donald Trump- Volodymyr Zelensky Talks Confirmed For Today: Report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump will meet during the NATO summit in The Hague on Wednesday, a senior Ukrainian presidency source told AFP.

The source said that both sides are expected to make brief statements ahead of the talks that are scheduled to start at around 13:30 local time (1130 GMT).

