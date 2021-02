Donald Trump will not testify in his Senate impeachment trial next week, advisor said (File)

Former president Donald Trump will not testify in his Senate impeachment trial next week, an advisor said Thursday, after House prosecutors called on him to appear for questioning.

"The president will not testify in an unconstitutional proceeding," Jason Miller, a senior advisor to Trump, told AFP.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)