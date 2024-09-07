'Did Nothing Wrong': Trump Welcomes New York Sentencing Delay

New York Court on Friday delayed Trump's sentencing in hush money case until after November's election.

Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump on Friday welcomed a delay in his New York hush money fraud case that pushed sentencing on his 34 felony convictions until after the election.

"The Manhattan D.A. Witch Hunt has been postponed because everyone realizes that there was NO CASE, I DID NOTHING WRONG!... This case should be rightfully terminated, as we prepare for the Most Important Election in the History of our Country," he posted on his Truth Social platform.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)