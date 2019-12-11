Donald Trump Warns Russia Over Interference In US Elections: White House

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned Moscow against trying to interfere in US elections, the White House said following a meeting between the US leader and Russia's foreign minister.

"President Trump warned against any Russian attempts to interfere in United States elections and urged Russia to resolve the conflict with Ukraine," the administration said after Trump's talks with Sergei Lavrov.

The meeting came on the day that House Democrats unveiled impeachment charges against Trump. The president is accused of pressuring Ukraine, which is battling a Russian invasion in its east, for help in the 2020 US election.