"Be Very Careful": Trump's Latest Warning To Internet Firms Over "Bias"

"Google and Twitter and Facebook -- they are really treading on very, very troubled territory and they have to be careful," Donald Trump told reporters at the White House.

World | | Updated: August 29, 2018 01:05 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Be Very Careful': Trump's Latest Warning To Internet Firms Over 'Bias'

Donald Trump stepped up his criticism of internet firms after attacking Google (File Photo)

Washington: 

President Donald Trump stepped up his criticism of internet firms Tuesday, hours after attacking Google over what he called "bias" against him and his supporters.

"Google and Twitter and Facebook -- they are really treading on very, very troubled territory and they have to be careful," Trump told reporters at the White House.

The comments come after the president last week slammed social media firms for what he claimed was suppression of conservative voices, and Tuesday's tirade against Google that claimed news search results were "rigged" to favor "left-wing media."



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Donald TrumpGoogleFacebook

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tamil NewsNews in BanglaAsian Games 2018Train StatusPNR StatusKerala Flood ReliefMedals TallyAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersZomato OffersNykaa OffersDominos OffersPrice Comparison

................................ Advertisement ................................