Donald Trump Warns China, Russia Challenge American Values

US President Donald Trump gave a nearly 80-minute long speech in his first State of the Union Address.



"Around the world, we face rogue regimes, terrorist groups and rivals like China and Russia that challenge our interests, our economy, and our values," Trump told Congress in his State of the Union address.



"In confronting these dangers, we know that weakness is the surest path to conflict, and unmatched power is the surest means of our defense."



