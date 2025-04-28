Trump Wants Permanent Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire: White House

US President Donald Trump wants to see a permanent ceasefire to ending Russia's war in Ukraine, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday.

Leavitt told reporters that Trump was increasingly frustrated with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and both needed to come to the negotiating table to end the war.

She noted that Putin had offered a temporary ceasefire on Monday, but reiterated that the US president had made it clear that he was seeking a permanent ceasefire.

